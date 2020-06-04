Global  

Drew Brees apologises for kneeling comments

Reuters Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees issued a lengthy apology on Thursday for comments he made about kneeling protests being disrespectful to the American flag that drew criticism on social media.
