moonbreeze Fox News polls battleground states: Trump has a battle on his hands - Seattle PI https://t.co/iyfEOy0cqd 2 hours ago

Chance Lourdes American defeat! The conversations with more than a dozen party leaders, strategists and former DT officials came a… https://t.co/5HVeRSf9vm 6 hours ago

Ethan Paul 🧢 @realDonaldTrump Down 11 pts and losing by in three of the battleground states you won in 16. Oh by the way those are Fox News polls 15 hours ago

Bad News Trump RT @the_lorean: @thejtlewis @realDonaldTrump Bad news for Trump: As the Trump-Biden fight takes off in six battleground states, polls show… 18 hours ago

TheMaineDeLorean @thejtlewis @realDonaldTrump Bad news for Trump: As the Trump-Biden fight takes off in six battleground states, pol… https://t.co/sxFbGZZRWZ 18 hours ago

Brian Sullivan @GOPChairwoman @DonaldJTrumpJr FOX NEWS: Trump losing across America in national polls. Pollsters say the polls ar… https://t.co/iSrnNBX1rV 1 day ago

Tina Gehrer Fox News polls battleground states: Trump has a battle on his hands https://t.co/fkV5HBp1eK via @SeattlePI 1 day ago