Related videos from verified sources Margaret Brennan, Moderator Of "Face the Nation," On Minneapolis Reaction



You can watch "Face the Nation" every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on CBS4. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:32 Published 1 week ago Seneca Nation plans phased reopening of gaming operations starting in June



According to a news release issued on Friday, the nation will launch a phased, multi-week reopening process in early June. Details on specific opening dates and safety protocols are set to be announced.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:56 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Bob Konizeski RT @bfbuschi: I was screaming at my television watching the Sunday news shows. First there was Martha Raddatz interviewing Chad Wolf on Thi… 10 minutes ago