Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd live updates: North Carolina memorial; DC could see 'one of the largest' protests

USATODAY.com Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
A second memorial service for George Floyd is planned in North Carolina Saturday. D.C. could see one of its largest protests. Latest on Floyd's death.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Memorial held for George Floyd in Denver

Memorial held for George Floyd in Denver 01:53

 Thousands of people descended upon Civic Center Park to honor the life of George Floyd, who died while in police custody on Memorial Day. Denver7's Jessica Porter reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Twitter and Facebook Take Down Trump Campaign’s Tribute Video to George Floyd for Copyright Infringement [Video]

Twitter and Facebook Take Down Trump Campaign’s Tribute Video to George Floyd for Copyright Infringement

Apparently, Twitter and Facebook take copyright infringement seriously, even if the entity infringing is President Donald Trump’s campaign. The platforms recently took down a tribute video to George..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
UArizona George Floyd Memorial Scholarship petition [Video]

UArizona George Floyd Memorial Scholarship petition

UArizona George Floyd Memorial Scholarship petition

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:40Published
Marches Over George Floyd's Death Continue For Second Weekend Across The U.S. [Video]

Marches Over George Floyd's Death Continue For Second Weekend Across The U.S.

Another memorial took place for George Floyd in North Carolina on Saturday. As family members grieved, marches around the country continued; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Memorial held for George Floyd ahead of more demonstrations

Hundreds of mourners have lined up to pay their respects to George Floyd in his North Carolina hometown as the US capital prepared for what is expected to be the...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •NYTimes.com

D.C. expects city's largest protest since George Floyd's death

Floyd will be honored in a memorial service Saturday in North Carolina, where he was born.
CBS News Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Tweets about this