Nonprofit Sheridan Story helps feed Minneapolis after protests, unrest
Saturday, 6 June 2020 () Days after protests and fires ripped through Minneapolis, residents already impacted by the coronavirus pandemic's lockdowns were left with nowhere to buy groceries. The Sheridan Story, a nonprofit focused on feeding kids throughout Minnesota during food gaps, sprung into action. The group partnered with a local middle school after a community member put a call out on social media to help feed their neighbors. Jamie Yuccas speaks to Rob Williams, the Sheridan Story's founder and executive director.