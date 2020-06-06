Global  

Nonprofit Sheridan Story helps feed Minneapolis after protests, unrest

CBS News Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
Days after protests and fires ripped through Minneapolis, residents already impacted by the coronavirus pandemic's lockdowns were left with nowhere to buy groceries. The Sheridan Story, a nonprofit focused on feeding kids throughout Minnesota during food gaps, sprung into action. The group partnered with a local middle school after a community member put a call out on social media to help feed their neighbors. Jamie Yuccas speaks to Rob Williams, the Sheridan Story's founder and executive director.
