Lil Nas X, Seth Rogan and Other Celebs Hit Back at Tucker Carlson for Disparaging Their Donations Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )





During Friday’s show, Carlson read a list of celebrity names, as footage of violent protesting, fires and looting ran behind him. The combination suggested that celebrities were “funding this chaos” by donating to Black Lives Matter and other groups that pay to get “violent rioters out of jail.”



“Big companies — cynical, soulless, craven corporations like Pepsi, Intel and AirBnB — are funding this chaos. They’re giving money to Black Lives Matter which is pushing to







Tucker Carlson thinks he’s outing celebrities pic.twitter.com/Xm8ie64rbF



— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 6, 2020







*Also Read:* Fox News Apologizes for Graph on Market Reactions to Civil Unrest: 'Never Should Have Aired'



Among those Carlson named was Rapper Lil Nas X.



“Rapper Lil Nas X urged his 4.7 million Twitter followers to donate to bail groups in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and elsewhere,” Carlson said. “Imagine if he had used those followers instead to help small businesses destroyed by the riots he helped incite.”

The rapper reposted to Carlson, tweeting, “this man just lied and told millions of people on national television that i was inciting riots. you can’t make this up.”







this man just lied and told millions of people on national television that i was inciting riots. you can’t make this up. https://t.co/RVbs6oPx9w



— nope (@LilNasX) June 6, 2020







Seth Rogan took the critique in stride, writing, “I think when white supremacists are bothered by your actions, that’s probably a good thing.” He responded to Lil Nas X, too, saying, “F— this pasty a–hole.”







I think when white supremacists are bothered by your actions, that’s probably a good thing.



— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 6, 2020







*Also Read:* Michael Jordan Pledges $100 Million to Fight Racial Injustice



Halsey, also on Carlson’s list, replied to both of them:







Ahh my fellow “Domestic terrorists”. Fuck Fox News.



— h (@halsey) June 6, 2020







Patton Oswalt shared a screenshot of an email from his mom calling him a “good boy.”



“Got this e-mail from my mom when she heard about Tucker Carlson doing his celebrity roll-call bullshit on his show. I love her,” he captioned it.



Rob Delaney joked about collaborating with Cynthia Nixon on a radical new show, as her picture appeared on screen at the same time as his while Carlson read the list of celebrities who have offered support.







Tucker Carlson not enthused about my new collab with @CynthiaNixon, Antifa Virgin Dad: (I’d Like to Have) Sex in the City. pic.twitter.com/WUwZMzZ2Ii



— rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 6, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Fox News Wins Total Viewers for Weekend Protest Coverage, CNN Tops Key Demo



Drew Brees Pushes Back at Trump About Kneeling Protests: It's 'Never Been' About the American Flag



The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests | Podcast Celebrities hit back at Fox News’ Tucker Carlson en masse Friday after he dedicated a segment of his primetime show to criticizing them for donations they made to bail out those arrested during the protests and to charities to fight racial injustice.During Friday’s show, Carlson read a list of celebrity names, as footage of violent protesting, fires and looting ran behind him. The combination suggested that celebrities were “funding this chaos” by donating to Black Lives Matter and other groups that pay to get “violent rioters out of jail.”“Big companies — cynical, soulless, craven corporations like Pepsi, Intel and AirBnB — are funding this chaos. They’re giving money to Black Lives Matter which is pushing to defund the police . But it isn’t just major corporations that are fueling all of this. Celebrities are, too, by paying to get violent rioters out of jail,” Carlson said.Tucker Carlson thinks he’s outing celebrities pic.twitter.com/Xm8ie64rbF— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 6, 2020*Also Read:* Fox News Apologizes for Graph on Market Reactions to Civil Unrest: 'Never Should Have Aired'Among those Carlson named was Rapper Lil Nas X.“Rapper Lil Nas X urged his 4.7 million Twitter followers to donate to bail groups in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and elsewhere,” Carlson said. “Imagine if he had used those followers instead to help small businesses destroyed by the riots he helped incite.”The rapper reposted to Carlson, tweeting, “this man just lied and told millions of people on national television that i was inciting riots. you can’t make this up.”this man just lied and told millions of people on national television that i was inciting riots. you can’t make this up. https://t.co/RVbs6oPx9w— nope (@LilNasX) June 6, 2020Seth Rogan took the critique in stride, writing, “I think when white supremacists are bothered by your actions, that’s probably a good thing.” He responded to Lil Nas X, too, saying, “F— this pasty a–hole.”I think when white supremacists are bothered by your actions, that’s probably a good thing.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 6, 2020*Also Read:* Michael Jordan Pledges $100 Million to Fight Racial InjusticeHalsey, also on Carlson’s list, replied to both of them:Ahh my fellow “Domestic terrorists”. Fuck Fox News.— h (@halsey) June 6, 2020Patton Oswalt shared a screenshot of an email from his mom calling him a “good boy.”“Got this e-mail from my mom when she heard about Tucker Carlson doing his celebrity roll-call bullshit on his show. I love her,” he captioned it.Rob Delaney joked about collaborating with Cynthia Nixon on a radical new show, as her picture appeared on screen at the same time as his while Carlson read the list of celebrities who have offered support.Tucker Carlson not enthused about my new collab with @CynthiaNixon, Antifa Virgin Dad: (I’d Like to Have) Sex in the City. pic.twitter.com/WUwZMzZ2Ii— rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 6, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Fox News Wins Total Viewers for Weekend Protest Coverage, CNN Tops Key DemoDrew Brees Pushes Back at Trump About Kneeling Protests: It's 'Never Been' About the American FlagThe Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests | Podcast 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published 2 days ago Lil Nas X slams FOX News over allegations he's 'inciting riots' 00:40 Lil Nas X has hit back at comments made by Fox News' Tucker Carlson suggesting he was "inciting riots" due to his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Tweets about this Nick Words RT @YahooEnt: Lil Nas X, Seth Rogan and other celebs hit back at Tucker Carlson for disparaging their donations https://t.co/fnlpH27VqZ htt… 1 day ago Micheal Soriano Lil Nas X, Seth Rogen and Other Celebs Hit Back at Tucker Carlson for Disparaging Their Donations https://t.co/PNqNtnyNJO via @YahooEnt 2 days ago Yahoo Entertainment Lil Nas X, Seth Rogan and other celebs hit back at Tucker Carlson for disparaging their donations… https://t.co/4E4VViPCBT 2 days ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @TheWrap: .@LilNasX, @PattonOswalt, Seth Rogan and other celebs hit back at Tucker Carlson for disparaging their donations amid protests… 3 days ago ω๏๏∂y Lil Nas X, Seth Rogan and Other Celebs Hit Back at Tucker Carlson for Disparaging Their Donations… https://t.co/TcLHnRkdfZ 3 days ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Lil Nas X, Seth Rogan and Other Celebs Hit Back at Tucker Carlson for Disparaging Their Donations… https://t.co/v5m1EXau5k 3 days ago Covid-19 Lil Nas X, Seth Rogan and Other Celebs Hit Back at Tucker Carlson for Disparaging Their Donations https://t.co/YMiQfNt5cB 3 days ago TheWrap .@LilNasX, @PattonOswalt, Seth Rogan and other celebs hit back at Tucker Carlson for disparaging their donations am… https://t.co/XjWo78hP5F 3 days ago