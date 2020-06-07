Global  

Possible tornado touches down near Orlando

CBS News Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Video of the possible tornado shared on social media showed a funnel cloud leaving a path of destruction.
Video credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Possible tornado spotted in downtown Orlando

Possible tornado spotted in downtown Orlando 00:16

 A possible tornado was spotted in downtown Orlando over the weekend.

