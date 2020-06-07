Global  

Pete Davidson on "The King of Staten Island"

CBS News Sunday, 7 June 2020
"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson was a longshot when he auditioned for the show at just 20 years old. Now, six years later, he is co-writer and star of his first major film, "The King of Staten Island," about a drifting twenty-something. "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil pays a visit with Davidson to New York City's least-celebrated borough, to discuss how Davidson’s childhood, parental loss, and depression helped shape his movie. Dokoupil also talks with the film’s director and co-writer Judd Apatow.
News video: The King Of Staten Island star praises Pete Davidson's role in the film

The King Of Staten Island star praises Pete Davidson's role in the film 01:11

 British actress Bel Powley praises Pete Davidson for his role in creating The King Of Staten Island, an autobiographical film about his life.

