Massachusetts police chief seen lying face down on pavement alongside protesters in show of solidarity



Related videos from verified sources Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Addresses Crowd Of Protesters At City Hall



Amid calls to defund the police department and to step down from her post, Dallas Chief Renee Hall addressed a crowd of protesters at city hall Sunday. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:26 Published 11 hours ago Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man



Atlanta's police chief resigned on Saturday, the city's mayor said, as protesters took to the streets hours after the fatal shooting by police of a black man who had fallen asleep in his car at a.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:20 Published 2 days ago Frail Man Takes a Knee on the Front Lines of Protest



Occurred on June 3, 2020 / Washington, DC, USA Info from Licensor: "We were startled to meet John on the front lines of BLM protest among young protesters standing proud with crutches and a sign.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:37 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this