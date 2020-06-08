Global  

Massachusetts police chief seen lying face down on pavement alongside protesters in show of solidarity

FOXNews.com Monday, 8 June 2020
A police chief in Massachusetts joined a large crowd protesters by lying face down on the pavement Saturday amid increased tensions between law enforcement and demonstrators throughout the U.S. following the death of George Floyd.
 “I was going off a feeling that I had in my heart.” When the chief of police from Camden, New Jersey approached Yolanda Deaver at the march she organized to protest the murder of George Floyd, she didn’t know what to think. Then, he and other officers picked up a sign and joined the march.

