Cristobal weakens to tropical depression, brings threat of flooding to Mississippi Valley

FOXNews.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
The third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, Cristobal, weakened to a tropical depression Monday morning after making landfall in southeastern Louisiana.
Video credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Tropical Depression Cristobal 5AM

Tropical Depression Cristobal 5AM 01:42

 Cristobal has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression as it continues to move north into the Southeast.

Mississippi prepares for Cristobal [Video]

Mississippi prepares for Cristobal

Gov. Tate Reeves says Mississippi is prepared for Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 09:55Published
Cristobal expected to strengthen this weekend [Video]

Cristobal expected to strengthen this weekend

Cristobal remains a tropical depression, but as it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico it is expected to become a Tropical Storm once again and head toward Louisiana

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:02Published
Cristobal weakens to Tropical Depression, continues to produce heavy rain and flooding [Video]

Cristobal weakens to Tropical Depression, continues to produce heavy rain and flooding

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:10Published

Storm Cristobal Weakens To Tropical Depression

Tropical Storm Cristobal weakened to a tropical depression Monday morning after making landfall in Southeast Louisiana on Sunday evening, producing dangerous...
RTTNews


