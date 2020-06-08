|
Cristobal weakens to tropical depression, brings threat of flooding to Mississippi Valley
Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
The third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, Cristobal, weakened to a tropical depression Monday morning after making landfall in southeastern Louisiana.
