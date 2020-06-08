Global  

George Floyd protests intensify calls for police reform. Here are 4 things that would actually change the system

azcentral.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Interviews and Republic investigations point to four key reasons why outcry about police conduct may not be enough, on its own, to bring about change.
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: George Floyd protests continue across the country

George Floyd protests continue across the country 02:08

 Protests to demand justice for George Floyd are showing no signs of slowing down. Demonstrations continued this weekend in the valley and across the country, including cities like Los Angeles and Chicago.

City Councilman: With So Many Large-Scale Events Canceled Due To COVID-19, There’s Room To Cut Funds From NYPD [Video]

City Councilman: With So Many Large-Scale Events Canceled Due To COVID-19, There’s Room To Cut Funds From NYPD

For nearly two weeks protesters have been demanding police reform. The pressure has turned into a plan from Mayor Bill de Blasio — one short of details — to cut the NYPD‘s budget. CBS2's Aundrea..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published
Posed With Questions, Mayor De Blasio Doesn’t Give Hard Answers On How City Will Defund The NYPD [Video]

Posed With Questions, Mayor De Blasio Doesn’t Give Hard Answers On How City Will Defund The NYPD

Facing a spike in crime, protesters demanding police reform, and hundreds of his own staffers attacking his own record, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday clammed up on just how he’ll make good on a..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published
John Oliver on Reforming the System by Defunding the Police | THR News [Video]

John Oliver on Reforming the System by Defunding the Police | THR News

"Ours is a firmly entrenched system in which the roots of white supremacy run deep," the host said on Sunday's show.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:26Published

Democrats pledge transformative change with police reform bill

U.S. congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice through transformative change, two weeks...
Reuters Also reported by •Japan Today

Should Police Reform Start With Union Contracts?

Should Police Reform Start With Union Contracts?Watch VideoThe death of George Floyd and the ongoing protests have spotlighted the need for police reform. Change could start with police union contracts —...
Newsy

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams on George Floyd protests, police reform

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams marched with anti-police brutality protesters this week, despite his complicated history with policing and racial issues....
CBS News


