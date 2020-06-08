Global  

Fire crews battle huge fire at construction site in downtown Phoenix

azcentral.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Phoenix police warned morning commuters about road closures in the area.
 
Video credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Inferno destroys apartment complex under construction in Phoenix

Inferno destroys apartment complex under construction in Phoenix 02:25

 Hundreds of firefighters were dispatched to the massive fire near 7th Avenue and Grant Street.

Fire crews battle large fire at construction site near downtown Phoenix

Additional details about the cause of the fire and whether anyone was injured weren't immediately available Sunday.  
azcentral.com

Fire burns at construction site near downtown Phoenix

The scene of a structure fire near Seventh Avenue and Grant Street south of downtown Phoenix on June 7, 2020.  
azcentral.com

Fire crews battle construction fire in downtown Phoenix on June 7, 2020

The four-story apartment complex was about 40% built when it caught fire on June 7, 2020.  
azcentral.com


