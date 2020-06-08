World will suffer largest downturn since 1940s, according to World Bank report
Monday, 8 June 2020 () The World Bank said Monday the world is facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis that has spread with astonishing speed and will result in the largest shock the global economy has witnessed in more than seven decades. Millions of people are expected to be pushed into extreme poverty.
