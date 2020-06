KKK leader may face hate crimes charges for allegedly driving through Virginia crowd, prosecutor says Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A Virginia prosecutor said Monday she is investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate against an "admitted" Ku Klux Klan leader who authorities say revved his vehicle's engine and drove through peaceful protesters occupying a Richmond-area roadway. 👓 View full article

