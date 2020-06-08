Global  

Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters has died at age 69

CBS News Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
"Our family is devastated," sister Anita Pointer said in a statement.
 Bonnie Pointer, a founding member of the Pointer Sisters, has died at the age of 69.

