Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters has died at age 69
Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters has died at age 69
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 (
4 hours ago
)
"Our family is devastated," sister Anita Pointer said in a statement.
Video credit: CBS2 LA - Published
4 hours ago
Bonnie Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters Dies At 69
00:35
Bonnie Pointer, a founding member of the Pointer Sisters, has died at the age of 69.
Bonnie Pointer death: The Pointer Sisters singer dies at the age of 69
Bonnie Pointer, a former member of the Pointer Sisters, has died at the age of 69.
Independent
9 hours ago
Belfast Telegraph
E! Online
