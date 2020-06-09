Richmond judge issues 10-day injunction delaying Robert E. Lee statue removal: report
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () A judge in Richmond, Va., ruled on Monday that it was in the “public interest” to delay the removal of a Gen. Robert E. Lee statute in order to make sure that the statue is not “irreparably harmed” in the process, a report said.
Crews are being dispatched to the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond to inspect and analyze the statue before its planned removal. But state officials say the memorial will not be moved on Monday. Katie Johnston reports.