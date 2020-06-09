Global  

Richmond judge issues 10-day injunction delaying Robert E. Lee statue removal: report

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
A judge in Richmond, Va., ruled on Monday that it was in the “public interest” to delay the removal of a Gen. Robert E. Lee statute in order to make sure that the statue is not “irreparably harmed” in the process, a report said.
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Crews Inspect Richmond's Lee Statue Ahead Of Planned Removal

Crews Inspect Richmond's Lee Statue Ahead Of Planned Removal 00:33

 Crews are being dispatched to the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond to inspect and analyze the statue before its planned removal. But state officials say the memorial will not be moved on Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

