This Day in History: June 9

Video credit: Oneindia - Published 7 hours ago June 9th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history | Oneindia News 03:05 From the day Hong Kong was leased to the UK for 99 years, to Lal Bahadur Shastri becoming the second Prime Minister of India, to the first time we saw Donald Duck on screen and finally to Margaret Thatcher's resounding reelection victory, we track some big events in history on this day. Watch the...