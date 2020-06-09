Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Day in History: June 9

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
The Senate confirms Warren Burger to be the new chief justice of the United States, succeeding Earl Warren. Secretariat becomes the first horse since 1948 to win the Triple Crown. Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is shot.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: June 9th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history | Oneindia News

June 9th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history | Oneindia News 03:05

 From the day Hong Kong was leased to the UK for 99 years, to Lal Bahadur Shastri becoming the second Prime Minister of India, to the first time we saw Donald Duck on screen and finally to Margaret Thatcher's resounding reelection victory, we track some big events in history on this day. Watch the...

Related videos from verified sources

India eases lockdown on restaurants, malls and holy places despite rise in coronavirus cases [Video]

India eases lockdown on restaurants, malls and holy places despite rise in coronavirus cases

Public sites such as restaurants, malls and places of worship reopened across India on Monday (June 8) as the country prepares to relax COVID-19 lockdown measures. The move is part of Unlock 1, the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:30Published
YOU IDIOT: Chinese Man Shoves Chopstick up his Bum [Video]

YOU IDIOT: Chinese Man Shoves Chopstick up his Bum

XIANGYANG, HUBEI, CHINA — In an attempt to poke his hemorrhoids, an old man from China stuck a chopstick up his bum. On arriving at his local hospital, the 68-year-old underwent an X-ray scan..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:34Published
Arizona History Museum to reopen [Video]

Arizona History Museum to reopen

The Arizona History Museum will reopen to the public June 16.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

This Day in History: June 1

The Beatles’ album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” is released, as is David Bowie's debut album, titled "David Bowie." President Trump announces...
FOXNews.com

This Day in History: June 2


FOXNews.com

This Day in History: June 5

Sen. Robert F. Kennedy is shot and mortally wounded after claiming victory in California's Democratic presidential primary in L.A. Ronald Reagan dies.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

MALCstars71

Malcolm David Cross RT @VisitWiltshire: Step back in time with us this Friday! Join us here on Twitter at 11am on 12 June to take a virtual trip & discover t… 35 seconds ago

Hokie1969Bates

Marshall Bates RT @Canes: It was the first Stanley Cup Finals game ever in Raleigh Read » https://t.co/PDkyzN5EkB https://t.co/zBz1D30Fbi 2 minutes ago

pierre_bida

Pierre Bida RT @USFWSHistory: This Day in Environmental History: June 8, 1906 Theodore Roosevelt signs into law the Antiquities Act. Allows President… 3 minutes ago

PDRnews

PortageDailyRegister June 9, 2018 https://t.co/kjubqGWE8l 4 minutes ago

FSfcNew

F.H RT @pistolsofficial: This day in Sex Pistols history... June 9th 1977. 'God Save The Queen' reaches number 2 in the UK single's charts. Not… 4 minutes ago

TRUMPMOVEMENTUS

TRUMP MOVEMENT This Day In History: June 9 | https://t.co/4I9Dawh3Kn 5 minutes ago

TRUMPMOVEMENTUS

TRUMP MOVEMENT This Day in History: June 9 https://t.co/V6M3OAxIkk #FoxNews 5 minutes ago

knt1987

Sarkin Gabas RT @thekanemborno: late GEN SANI ABATCHA of blessed memory. We remember and pray for you on this day of Monday 8th june 2020 , because you… 5 minutes ago