Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colorado snow totals for June 8-9, 2020

Denver Post Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for June 8-9, 2020
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: June Snow Falls In Colorado's High Country

June Snow Falls In Colorado's High Country 00:09

 Snow in June? It's Colorado.

Related videos from verified sources

Weather trivia: Snowiest June [Video]

Weather trivia: Snowiest June

Do you know how much snow fell during the snowiest June on record in the Denver area?

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this

TyninFries

Tynin Fries It snowed . . . in June. #COwx https://t.co/50pXETN9Px 48 minutes ago

RnRJunkee

Stacia CO RT @christinerappwx: Snow in June -- gotta love #Colorado! Totals will range from 1-6" for the mountains starting tonight through Tuesday m… 18 hours ago

christinerappwx

Christine Rapp Snow in June -- gotta love #Colorado! Totals will range from 1-6" for the mountains starting tonight through Tuesda… https://t.co/bP0ei7P7dn 23 hours ago