KingsCupRun27 RT @CBSNews: Newly-released video shows Texas man begged "I can't breathe" during fatal arrest https://t.co/O0vCsDs49z 8 minutes ago Patrick Monnahan Javier Ambler died on March 28, 2019. 'Newly-released' undersells how long police are capable of stonewalling inve… https://t.co/3SOud8fPzE 55 minutes ago jmuhj1 Newly-released video shows Texas man begged "I can't breathe" during fatal arrest https://t.co/mEev4f9CYZ via @CBSNews 1 hour ago Ray #OneV1 More evidence emerges in two cases of black men dying at the hands of police. People say, you can't say "I can't b… https://t.co/UG6yJxQK22 1 hour ago shawnHarris() Newly-released video shows Texas man begged "I can't breathe" during fatal arrest https://t.co/AgdkcAXWZ1 #JavierAmbler #JavierAmbler 2 hours ago