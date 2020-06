Guess Whose Name Comes Up First When Twitter Users Search For The Term 'Racist'?



The Twitter algorithm, it seems, has spoken. Saturday, users noticed that President Donald Trump's account was recommended when they searched the term "racist" on the platform. According to Business.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 3 days ago

Trump Says Republican National Convention Will Not Be In North Carolina



President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the Republican National Convention (RNC) will be moved to a different state. The convention which is set for August in North Carolina is being moved because.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago