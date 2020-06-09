Global  

Dick Johnson, longtime Chicago TV news anchor, has died: NBC 5

Chicago S-T Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Video credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Veteran Chicago Newsman Dick Johnson Dies

Veteran Chicago Newsman Dick Johnson Dies 01:27

 Dick Johnson, a reporter at NBC 5 for nearly two decades and before that at ABC 7 for nearly two decades before that, has died at the age of 66. CBS 2's Jim Williams points out that Johnson, who has been isolating in Michigan due to a preexisting condition, sent him a gracious note just last week.

