Dick Johnson, longtime Chicago TV news anchor, has died: NBC 5

Video credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published 30 minutes ago Veteran Chicago Newsman Dick Johnson Dies 01:27 Dick Johnson, a reporter at NBC 5 for nearly two decades and before that at ABC 7 for nearly two decades before that, has died at the age of 66. CBS 2's Jim Williams points out that Johnson, who has been isolating in Michigan due to a preexisting condition, sent him a gracious note just last week.