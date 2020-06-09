Dick Johnson, longtime Chicago TV news anchor, has died: NBC 5

Dick Johnson, a reporter at NBC 5 for nearly two decades and before that at ABC 7 for nearly two decades before that, has died at the age of 66. CBS 2's Jim Williams points out that Johnson, who has been isolating in Michigan due to a preexisting condition, sent him a gracious note just last week.
Tweets about this
Steve Willard RT @Suntimes: BREAKING: Longtime NBC 5 anchor Dick Johnson died Tuesday, his station announced. https://t.co/teA2FuaxkA 4 minutes ago
TV Weekly Plus Dick Johnson dead: longtime Chicago TV news anchor at NBC 5, before that at WLS-Channel 7 - Chicago Sun-Times https://t.co/nYFX596dA4 6 minutes ago