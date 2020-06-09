AP Top Stories June 9 P

Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Here's the latest for Tuesday June 9th: George Floyd laid to rest in Texas; NYPD officer charged with assault for shoving woman; Protesters take to streets in Prague; Last photo taken of John Lennon up for auction. (June 9)
"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA. The top stories for the week of June 5, 2020, include the FCA community speaking out against racism, injustice and violence; Dodge celebrates the iconic Challenger’s 50th anniversary with launch of Commemorative Edition; AWD...