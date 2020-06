LookingIn RT @DailyMail: 'Human remains are found' at home of Lori Vallow's husband Chad Daybell as he is taken into custody https://t.co/ETxOhM9pmv 24 seconds ago use your privilege!! ✊🏼✊🏾✊🏿 RT @GinnaRoeKUTV: BREAKING: Rexburg Police confirm they found human remains on Chad Daybell‘s property. He’s been taken into custody. @Kell… 44 seconds ago رامي They found human remains on the property of the husband of the lady who wont tell police where her children are. Th… https://t.co/p2afmzS7xX 57 seconds ago 🦄 RT @ClaudiaRupcich: BREAKING: Rexburg police in Idaho confirm that they found human remains at Chad Daybell's home. They have not been iden… 59 seconds ago Perry RT @48hours: BREAKING: Police found what are believed to be human remains on the property of Chad Daybell, who has ties to two missing Idah… 1 minute ago VФn RT @iamjesslj: #DEVELOPING: For those who’ve been following the tragic Lori #Vallow case of her missing kids — human remains have been foun… 3 minutes ago M&M RT @ABC: BREAKING: Chad Daybell, current husband of Lori Vallow, whose children have been missing, has been taken into custody, police say.… 4 minutes ago Charlie B RT @EastIDNews: Police confirm human remains have been found at the Daybell home. https://t.co/SAaARbbIK8 4 minutes ago