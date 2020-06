@ LimitlessLifestyleCrew RT @SInow: Just days removed from a series of controversial tweets, CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman has resigned and retired https://t.co/lHgEl4… 1 second ago vandizzle CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman RESIGNS after he was caught on leaked audio saying 'we're not mourning for... #Topbuzz https://t.co/zzypVPAEmO 37 seconds ago Suzette Schmidt RT @etnow: The CEO of CrossFit will resign from his position and retire, days after his tweets about the coronavirus and the death of Georg… 39 seconds ago Derek Time CrossFit CEO ousted after saying 'we're not mourning for George Floyd' https://t.co/SFlVvgzJhu via https://t.co/EdPTcGg6Ut 1 minute ago Country Girl RT @thedailybeast: The CEO of CrossFit has resigned after making racist remarks about the new coronavirus and George Floyd that sparked bac… 1 minute ago Entertainment Tonight The CEO of CrossFit will resign from his position and retire, days after his tweets about the coronavirus and the d… https://t.co/4A1TT78lZB 2 minutes ago Footwear News .@crossfit CEO Greg Glassman, who received public backlash for his insensitive George Floyd comment on Twitter, has… https://t.co/huAY8No1qC 3 minutes ago Martha Skoien RT @StephenBright: Yaaas! CrossFit CEO resigns after telling staff: 'We're not mourning for George Floyd' https://t.co/WRicvkpBbR via @USAT… 4 minutes ago