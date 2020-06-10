Global  

Ibram X. Kendi, Robin DiAngelo discuss race in America
CBS News Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
The events in Minneapolis and the protests that followed have sparked some very difficult conversations about race. We turned to two leading scholars and best-selling authors who have written extensively about race in America: Ibram X. Kendi, of Boston University, and Robin DiAngelo, from Washington University in Seattle.
