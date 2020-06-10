Ibram X. Kendi, Robin DiAngelo discuss race in America
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () The events in Minneapolis and the protests that followed have sparked some very difficult conversations about race. We turned to two leading scholars and best-selling authors who have written extensively about race in America: Ibram X. Kendi, of Boston University, and Robin DiAngelo, from Washington University in Seattle.
5 Ways to Be Antiracist Because Being 'Not Racist' Is Not Enough With nationwide protests against police brutality taking place, many people are looking for ways to fight for an antiracist future. Here..