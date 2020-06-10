Maddie RT @jaazee1: ‘Check Yourself, Negro!’: Cornell West Explodes On Leo Terrell As ‘Hannity’ Segment Goes Sideways
#MAGA #NYTimes #pjnet #QAno… 33 minutes ago
Maddie RT @JusticeMAGA: ‘Check Yourself, Negro!’: Cornell West Explodes On Leo Terrell As ‘Hannity’ Segment Goes Sideways https://t.co/WIytDYcFqD… 39 minutes ago
Joe Zollo ‘Check Yourself, Negro!’: Cornell West Explodes On Leo Terrell As ‘Hannity’ Segment Goes Sideways
#MAGA #NYTimes… https://t.co/wKcRyfHpWW 39 minutes ago
Jason livers 'Check Yourself, Negro!': Cornell West Explodes On Leo Terrell As 'Hannity' Segment Goes Sideways | JoshWho NEWS https://t.co/8GvAZthPax 1 hour ago
⭐⚖⭐ Justice⭐⚖⭐Text APP to 88022➐ ‘Check Yourself, Negro!’: Cornell West Explodes On Leo Terrell As ‘Hannity’ Segment Goes Sideways https://t.co/WIytDYcFqD via @dailycaller 2 hours ago
Viva le Résistance RT @TruthSeeker____: ‘Check Yourself, Negro!’: Cornell West Explodes On Leo Terrell As ‘Hannity’ Segment Goes Sideways https://t.co/m1kTOsc… 2 hours ago
David Meldrum - Outlaws ‘Check Yourself, Negro!’: Cornell West Explodes On Leo Terrell As ‘Hannity’ Segment Goes Sideways https://t.co/CLwj2oPVvb via @dailycaller 2 hours ago
deirdre mullen @CurtisHouck I CANNOT BELIEVE that Cornell West just shouted “CHECK YOURSELF NEGRO!” That is way out of line. Hanni… https://t.co/U0cod1SbSv 2 hours ago