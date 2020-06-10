Global  

Christopher Columbus statue is beheaded in Boston
FOXNews.com Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Boston Police have launched an investigation Wednesday after the city’s Christopher Columbus statue was beheaded overnight. 
