Seattle protesters storm City Hall, demand mayor resign after driving police out of area, declaring autonomous zone
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Hundreds of protesters stormed Seattle's City Hall on Tuesday night calling for the mayor to resign, just days after the nearby police precinct boarded up and removed blockades from the streets to allow protesters to march freely to the area of Capitol Hill.
Mayor Walsh says he's still deciding where to reallocate some resources from the police budget. He says the city has to cut as much as $80 million from the overall budget because of lost revenue. He also said that he expects to be able to make the cuts without layoffs.