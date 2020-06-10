4 Chris Lilley Shows Pulled From Netflix in Australia and New Zealand Over Depictions of Race Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Four Chris Lilley series have been pulled from Netflix in New Zealand and Australia due to criticisms of the shows’ depictions of people of color and the use of blackface and brownface makeup, TheWrap has learned.



The Australian comedian’s “Summer Heights High,” “Angry Boys,” “We Can Be Heroes” and “Jonah From Tonga” have all been removed from the streaming service in both New Zealand and Australia, while “Ja’mie Private School Girl” and “Lunatics” remain.



All of these Lilly shows — with the exception of “Lunatics,” which is a Netflix original — were not available for streaming on Netflix in the United States.



*Also Read:* Netflix Launches 'Black Lives Matter' Collection With More Than 45 Films, TV Series and Docs



Netflix declined to comment on the decision to remove four of Lilley’s shows and representatives for Lilley did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request.



More to come…

