Related videos from verified sources Christopher Columbus statue pulled down, draped in burning flag in VA



CONTAINS PROFANITY. Protesters in Richmond, Virginia tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus on Tuesday and dragged it along the ground before dumping it in a lake. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:19 Published 26 minutes ago

Tweets about this Libertarian Hub Protesters Topple, Behead Christopher Columbus Statues In Richmond And Boston https://t.co/ILp6C4gCle 6 minutes ago