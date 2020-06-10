Fauci Tags COVID-19 as His “Worst Nightmare, " Stresses It Is Far From Over Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' director, Anthony Fauci shared his outlook about the slowly reopening of the United States from lockdown while facing massive protests in major cities after the death of George Floyd in the hands of the police. Fauci also mentioned that in a span of four months, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' director, Anthony Fauci shared his outlook about the slowly reopening of the United States from lockdown while facing massive protests in major cities after the death of George Floyd in the hands of the police. Fauci also mentioned that in a span of four months, coronavirus has devastated the whole planet and he emphasized that it is not yet over. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 30 minutes ago Dr. Anthony Fauci Warns COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Isn’t Over Yet’ 01:18 Dr. Anthony Fauci Warns COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Isn’t Over Yet’ Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke during a Biotechnology Innovation Organization conference. During his virtual appearance, Dr. Fauci called COVID-19 his “worst nightmare” and warned that “it isn’t over yet.” Dr. Anthony Fauci,...

Tweets about this One News Page Fauci Tags COVID-19 as His “Worst Nightmare, " Stresses It Is Far From Over: https://t.co/v1tWzJdi8F“Worst-Nightmare.htm 13 minutes ago HNGN Fauci Tags COVID-19 as His “Worst Nightmare, " Stresses It Is Far From Over https://t.co/wqWgleNon2 https://t.co/QdyNurAnxx 30 minutes ago