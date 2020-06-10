Fauci Tags COVID-19 as His “Worst Nightmare, " Stresses It Is Far From Over
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' director, Anthony Fauci shared his outlook about the slowly reopening of the United States from lockdown while facing massive protests in major cities after the death of George Floyd in the hands of the police. Fauci also mentioned that in a span of four months, coronavirus has devastated the whole planet and he emphasized that it is not yet over.
