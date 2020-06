WenSmith00999 "The Army Is ‘Open’ to Replacing Confederate Base Names. Will It Happen?" by BY JOHN ISMAY via NYT New York Times https://t.co/kHIlVPUFqz 14 minutes ago Peps China The Army Is ‘Open’ to Replacing Confederate Base Names. Will It Happen? #Magazine https://t.co/soTbX0TQxm 14 minutes ago Felicia McLin "The Army Is ‘Open’ to Replacing Confederate Base Names. Will It Happen?" by John Ismay via NYT https://t.co/mk9mGHe5JA 25 minutes ago Builder's Book Inc "The Army Is ‘Open’ to Replacing Confederate Base Names. Will It Happen?" by John Ismay via NYT… https://t.co/hVewDFJURL 56 minutes ago Brook Porter "The Army Is ‘Open’ to Replacing Confederate Base Names. Will It Happen?" by John Ismay via NYT https://t.co/1ORtPXFbzn 57 minutes ago Cletus COINCIDENCE? THE AMERICAN PUBLIC ARE "OPEN" TO REPLACING THESE TWO SOCIALIST WEENIES US Army and Defense Secretary… https://t.co/fMQLes2463 1 day ago