Philonise Floyd testifies on Capitol Hill, asks lawmakers to deliver justice for victims of police brutality
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, pleaded with Congress on Wednesday, to act and deliver justice for victims of police brutality. His testimony came as part of the Justice in Policing Act that House Democrats hope to pass in the next two weeks. Nancy Cordes has the latest.
In our continuing coverage of the nation-wide protests to demand justice for the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless other victims of police brutality, we returned to Washington D.C where demonstrations continued. With thousands taking to the streets of D.C. the message was clear;...
Protesters around the nation are decrying brutality, saying police around the country have come to resemble the military. Now two bills before city and county lawmakers aim to rein in police power and..
Philonise Floyd told Congress on Tuesday that his late brother George Floyd "didn't deserve to die over $20" last month and asked lawmakers to "stop the pain"... WorldNews Also reported by •Independent •FOXNews.com
