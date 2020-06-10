Global  

Philonise Floyd testifies on Capitol Hill, asks lawmakers to deliver justice for victims of police brutality
CBS News Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, pleaded with Congress on Wednesday, to act and deliver justice for victims of police brutality. His testimony came as part of the Justice in Policing Act that House Democrats hope to pass in the next two weeks. Nancy Cordes has the latest.
