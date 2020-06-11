Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
• U.S. •
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
US News
>
Global stocks fall on Fed’s gloomy employment outlook
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Global stocks fall on Fed’s gloomy employment outlook
Thursday, 11 June 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
US central bank’s median forecast is for 6.5 per cent economic contraction in 2020
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
George Floyd
Federal Reserve
Coronavirus disease 2019
Donald Trump
Black Lives Matter
Minneapolis
Olof Palme
United States Congress
Germany
Confederate States of America
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Seattle
Columbus
Antifa
Jefferson Davis
Pete Crow
Disneyland
WORTH WATCHING
SandP 500 ends lower after Fed statement
Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur'
NASCAR bans confederate flags at events
Sweden drops probe into unsolved 1986 murder of PM Olof Palme