Mets Select Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong In Round 1 Of MLB Draft
CBS 2 Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's MLB Draft was trimmed from 40 rounds to just five.
News video: MSU's Foscue and Westburg taken in 1st round of 2020 MLB Draft

MSU's Foscue and Westburg taken in 1st round of 2020 MLB Draft

 MSU was one of three schools to have two players picked in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. 2nd baseman Justin Foscue went to the Rangers and shortstop Jordan Westburg went to the Orioles.

FSU's Van Eyk has high hopes, low expectations for 2020 MLB Draft [Video]

FSU's Van Eyk has high hopes, low expectations for 2020 MLB Draft

Van Eyk was drafted out of Steinbrenner High School in the 19th round by the New York Mets in 2017. He didn’t sign opting to go to Florida State. The gamble looks like it will pay off. He’ll likely..

Tampa Bay Rays prepare for shortened version of 2020 MLB Draft [Video]

Tampa Bay Rays prepare for shortened version of 2020 MLB Draft

The MLB Draft will take place June 10-11, but it will undergo some major changes. There are fewer rounds, and the free-agent period could become the Wild West.

MLB Suspends Alex Cora for 2020 Season and Docks Red Sox Draft Pick [Video]

MLB Suspends Alex Cora for 2020 Season and Docks Red Sox Draft Pick

MLB Suspends Alex Cora for 2020 Season and Docks Red Sox Draft Pick Major League Baseball completed its investigation on Wednesday into allegations of illegal sign stealing by the Boston Red Sox...

Mets select high school centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong in first round of MLB Draft

 Crow-ArmstrongÂ is considered to be a solid all-around athlete who gets high marks for his defense.Â 
