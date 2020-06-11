|
Mets Select Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong In Round 1 Of MLB Draft
Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's MLB Draft was trimmed from 40 rounds to just five.
MSU's Foscue and Westburg taken in 1st round of 2020 MLB Draft
MSU was one of three schools to have two players picked in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. 2nd baseman Justin Foscue went to the Rangers and shortstop Jordan Westburg went to the Orioles.
