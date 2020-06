muhahaha!!! RT @kylegriffin1: RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A statue of Jefferson Davis was torn down along Richmond, Virginia’s famed Monument Avenue on Wednes… 10 seconds ago

Prominent AntiFa leader RT @Phil_Lewis_: Protesters in Richmond have pulled down a statue of Jefferson Davis, the former president of the Confederacy https://t.co/… 18 seconds ago

VT Thoughts RT @MyNBC5: Jefferson Davis statue torn down by protesters in Richmond, Virginia https://t.co/5zzRH9uJox 49 seconds ago

Suzana RT @AP: Protesters in Virginia topple statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis along Richmond's famed Monument Avenue. https://t.co/… 49 seconds ago

#TrumpIsNotAboveTheLaw grandmother-sweets RT @ABC: Images show police on scene in Richmond, Virginia, after protesters tore down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis al… 49 seconds ago

Kevin Breeden RT @lendygay: The lawless thugs continue to destroy Richmond, VA. Richmond was such a historical, beautiful place. Now it's invaded by dom… 1 minute ago