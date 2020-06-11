Global  

George Floyd Death a Hoax? Racist Memes Spreading Online Suggesting His Death is a Ploy Against Trump

HNGN Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
George Floyd Death a Hoax? Racist Memes Spreading Online Suggesting His Death is a Ploy Against TrumpThe leader of the Otero County, Colorado, Republican Party was reportedly dubious about the George Floyd video. Another billionaire even paid white cops to murder black people.
 Guardian US reporter Kenya Evelyn explains what the protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd say about America right now, and how the coronavirus pandemic set the backdrop for the demonstrations.

