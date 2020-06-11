George Floyd Death a Hoax? Racist Memes Spreading Online Suggesting His Death is a Ploy Against Trump
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () The leader of the Otero County, Colorado, Republican Party was reportedly dubious about the George Floyd video. Another billionaire even paid white cops to murder black people.
Guardian US reporter Kenya Evelyn explains what the protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd say about America right now, and how the coronavirus pandemic set the backdrop for the demonstrations.
The brother of the late George Floyd, a black man whose death under the knee of a white officer roused world protests against racial injustice, urged the United Nations on Wednesday to investigate U.S...
For the first time, the Minneapolis police chief is addressing the number of employees who have left the department since George Floyd died on Memorial Day, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:03). WCCO 4 News..
Chowder RT @timothywjohnson: NEW: The Republican Party of Travis County, TX, hosted an hosted Infowars anchor who has promoted claims that George F… 6 minutes ago
YG🌟 RT @sweetnloe_: George Floyd’s death was a fucking hoax set up by the democrats 😭 they using police brutality to distract us from the free… 13 minutes ago