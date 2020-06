FOX48 & CenLANow.com Garth Brooks concert to be played at 300 drive-in theaters. #FOX48News https://t.co/GZAb0mWk4O 48 minutes ago

Vigaroo Directory Garth Brooks concert to be played at 300 drive-in theaters https://t.co/3iZUsa5NbF #hiking #Vail #CO 1 hour ago

Texoma's Homepage Country superstar Garth Brooks is holding a concert that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters in June across the… https://t.co/swmCkf8ae6 1 hour ago

Vigaroo News Garth Brooks concert to be played at 300 drive-in theaters https://t.co/AcKb5vU1yA #weekend #Broncos #denver 2 hours ago

lloyd winburn @garthbrooks Garth Brooks makes major concert announcement https://t.co/sdVHAqLVgR Garth Brooks showing more leader… https://t.co/EBbtq8kMnz 2 hours ago

KSNT News GARTH BROOKS CONCERT: Country superstar Garth Brooks is holding a concert that will be played at 300 drive-in theat… https://t.co/5UUDZpQiFG 4 hours ago

presshub_us [denverpost] Garth Brooks concert to be played at 300 drive-in theaters https://t.co/sqG5PTgZdC 4 hours ago