Biden says military would help oust Trump if he loses election but refuses to leave
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he worries President Donald Trump will try to "steal" the November election but he is confident soldiers would escort Trump from the White House if he loses and does not recognize the result.
