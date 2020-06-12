Global  

Korean Adoptee Wins Landmark Case in Search for Birth Parents

NYTimes.com Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
In the first verdict of its kind, a South Korean court has ruled that Kara Bos, an American, is a daughter of an 85-year-old man in Seoul.
 Decades after she was sent for adoption in the United States, Kara Bos' quest to find her birth parents in South Korea moved a step closer on Friday (June 12) when a Seoul court ruled that a South Korean man was her biological father, a ruling that's the first of its kind in South Korea. Edward Baran...

