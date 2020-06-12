Live Coronavirus Updates: Rule for Trump Rally Highlights Continued Threat
Friday, 12 June 2020 () President Trump’s campaign is requiring rally audiences not to sue if they contract Covid-19. Oregon slows its reopening, while Puerto Rico is going full steam ahead. New York churches offer virus testing.
Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19 An upcoming indoor event will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19. The campaign has released a disclaimer addressing potential coronavirus exposure in public areas. The disclaimer adds that anyone who...