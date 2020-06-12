Live Coronavirus Updates: Rule for Trump Rally Highlights Continued Threat



Related videos from verified sources Fauci, Birx's Warning To Trump About Tulsa Rally Fell On Deaf Ears



White House coronavirus advisers Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci weren't overly enthused about President Donald Trump's rally in Oklahoma. According to Business Insider, they expressed fears.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 2 hours ago The dual controversies of Trump's rally



President Trump says his re-election campaign begins at a rally in Oklahoma later, but for some the gathering brings fears of both coronavirus and racial tensions. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:46 Published 14 hours ago Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally



U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned protesters that they would face a 'different scene' at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a threat that his campaign later said was not.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03 Published 22 hours ago

Tweets about this