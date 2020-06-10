On This Day 12 June 1967

Protesters hold anti-government rallies on the Philippines Independence Day
Thousands of protesters gathered in the Philippines today (June 12) as the country marked 122 years of independence.
Crowds braved the rain inside a university campus in Quezon City in the Manila..
Gay rights groups join Philippines Independence Day protests
Gay rights groups joined protests in the Philippines today as the country marked its 122 Independence Day.
