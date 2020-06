Related videos from verified sources NFL QB Brees Apologizes For Remarks On Players Taking A Knee



One day after his comments on players taking a knee during the national anthem in regards to racial justice and police brutality set off a wave of criticism, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:14 Published 1 week ago Aaron Rodgers on Jordan Love: Not 'thrilled,' but respects pick



Aaron Rodgers said initially he was surprised when the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 03:00 Published on May 15, 2020 Greg Jennings: Aaron Rodgers will welcome Jordan Love with open arms



Greg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk his former team, the Green Bay Packers, who have been a subject of conversation since their decision to draft Jordan Love as a back up.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:54 Published on May 5, 2020

Tweets about this