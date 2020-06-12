Tacoma woman accused of setting 5 police vehicles on fire during Seattle protests Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A woman from Tacoma was arrested Thursday morning and faces five federal counts of arson in connection to burning five Seattle Police Department vehicles during George Floyd protests.



Margaret Aislinn Channon, 25, was arrested at her Tacoma home for allegedly setting five patrol vehicles on fire that were parked in the area of Sixth and Pine.


