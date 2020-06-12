Global  

Tacoma woman accused of setting 5 police vehicles on fire during Seattle protests

SeattlePI.com Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
A woman from Tacoma was arrested Thursday morning and faces five federal counts of arson in connection to burning five Seattle Police Department vehicles during George Floyd protests.

Margaret Aislinn Channon, 25, was arrested at her Tacoma home for allegedly setting five patrol vehicles on fire that were parked in the area of Sixth and Pine.
