What is Loving Day? June 12 marks landmark Supreme Court decision for interracial marriage

USATODAY.com Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Loving Day commemorates the anniversary of the Supreme Court striking down state bans on interracial marriage on June 12, 1967.
 
News video: This Day in History: University of Alabama Is Desegregated

This Day in History: University of Alabama Is Desegregated 01:02

 This Day in History: University of Alabama Is Desegregated June 11, 1963 Alabama Governor George Wallace finally ended his blockade of two black students into the university, located in Tuscaloosa. During his inaugural address, Wallace infamously declared for Alabama, "Segregation now! Segregation...

Supreme Court shut down bans on interracial marriage in 1967 and from it came Loving Day

 Loving Day is June 12, and it is a celebration marking the day the Supreme Court struck down state bans against interracial marriage.  
