Trump Administration Erases Transgender Civil Rights Protections in Health Care
Friday, 12 June 2020 () A rule finalized on Friday by the Department of Health and Human Services means that the federal government no longer recognizes gender identity as an avenue for sex discrimination in health care.
The Department of Health and Social Care said 41,481 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, up by 202..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published