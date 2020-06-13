In CA: Cases spike in places deeper into reopening, but that won't stop us
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () Friday was a big day in the Golden State, with gyms, bars and movie theaters reopening, but could waves of new cases follow? As the Magic 8-Ball might say: 'Signs point to yes.' Plus: As the movement to reform police gains traction, some see a powerful interest group as being a significant obstacle.
Delhi's Jama Masjid has closed once again in view of rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital and will remain closed till June 30. Mosque's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari on June 11 had said that no congregational prayers will be performed at the mosque till 30th June. Jama Masjid was...
AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria spoke on the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi. Dr Guleria said the numbers in Delhi may not hit 5.5 lakh cases by July end. Earlier, Delhi government had said the..
NEW DELHI: India reported 9,971 new coronavirus cases Sunday in another biggest single-day spike, a day before it prepares to reopen shopping malls, hotels and... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Newsday •Seattle Times