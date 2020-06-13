Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In CA: Cases spike in places deeper into reopening, but that won't stop us

USATODAY.com Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Friday was a big day in the Golden State, with gyms, bars and movie theaters reopening, but could waves of new cases follow? As the Magic 8-Ball might say: 'Signs point to yes.' Plus: As the movement to reform police gains traction, some see a powerful interest group as being a significant obstacle.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Jama Masjid closed once again due to deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Jama Masjid closed once again due to deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Delhi 01:13

 Delhi's Jama Masjid has closed once again in view of rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital and will remain closed till June 30. Mosque's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari on June 11 had said that no congregational prayers will be performed at the mosque till 30th June. Jama Masjid was...

Related videos from verified sources

‘May not hit 5.5 lakh cases but…’: AIIMS director on Delhi’s Covid preparedness [Video]

‘May not hit 5.5 lakh cases but…’: AIIMS director on Delhi’s Covid preparedness

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria spoke on the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi. Dr Guleria said the numbers in Delhi may not hit 5.5 lakh cases by July end. Earlier, Delhi government had said the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:55Published
Kansas City experiencing second wave of COVID-19 [Video]

Kansas City experiencing second wave of COVID-19

As Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the state will end all COVID-19 restrictions beginning next week, local health experts say the virus is greater now than it was before.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:13Published
Unemployment fraud warning [Video]

Unemployment fraud warning

Over 20 cases in the Rochester area recently

Credit: KIMTPublished

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 pandemic still threatening Canadians' health, Trudeau says

COVID-19 pandemic still threatening Canadians' health, Trudeau says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned on Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic remains serious in Canada. The rise in infections has slowed across all age...
WorldNews

The Latest: India has another biggest 1-day jump in cases

 NEW DELHI: India reported 9,971 new coronavirus cases Sunday in another biggest single-day spike, a day before it prepares to reopen shopping malls, hotels and...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NewsdaySeattle Times

India Reopens Public Places Even As Coronavirus Cases Rise

 Shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship opened in much of India Monday, though some cities, such as the commercial capital, Mumbai, are keeping some...
NPR Also reported by •Japan TodayKhaleej TimesReutersNewsdaySeattle Times

Tweets about this