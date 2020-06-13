Entire Hallandale Beach SWAT Members Resign From Team
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () The entire Hallandale Beach SWAT team has resigned from their current assignment, but not from the police department, according to a communication received by City of Hallandale Beach Police Chief Sonia Quinones.
