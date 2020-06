Body of Black Man Found Hanging from a Tree in PalmDale California, Suicide or Lynching? Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The body of 24-year-old black man, Robert Fuller, was found hanging on a tree with a rope around his neck. The authorities ruled it out as suicide but the public believes there is more to the case and are now demanding thorough investigation.