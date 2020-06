Irish repay decades-old debt, help Native American tribe struggling through COVID-19 Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Native American Choctaw tribe is getting aid from across the ocean as the U.S.' Native American communities struggle during the coronavirus pandemic. During Ireland's potato famine, Choctaw tribe members came up with $170, several thousand dollars in today's money, to send to struggling men and women. Michelle Miller looks at how Ireland is repaying the favor.